SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2021 Savannah Book Festival continues virtually on Wednesday, April 21st with military thriller author Jack Carr.

Carr — a former Navy SEAL — will discuss his latest novel, The Devil’s Hand.” It’s the fourth in his “James Reese” series. And Carr writes what he knows. His military thrillers have sold millions. But his writing process is vastly different from his regimented days in the service.

“I need to be more disciplined in my approach to writing because right now I kind of say, Yes. I’m like, Yes let’s do this. Let’s do that. Juggle a gazillion things and then finally when it’s quiet at the end of the day and everyone is in bed…that’s when there are no — well, fewer — text messages coming through and that’s kind of when I can write.”

Go to the Savannah Book Festival‘s website to register for what’s sure to be a fun and entertaining hour spent with author Jack Carr. The event is Wednesday, April 21st at 7:30pm.