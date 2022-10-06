SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies.

The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include:

  • Do not touch animals you do not know.
  • Immunize all of your pets with whatever immunizations are appropriate for their species.
  • Do not feed wildlife and do what you can to keep them from getting into your trashcans or other items you leave outside.
  • Teach your children to avoid interacting with wildlife. There’s nothing wrong with admiring from afar, but approaching and engaging with wildlife is dangerous.
  • Do not try to nurse sick animals back to health. Call animal control or a licensed rehabber to assist you.
  • Do not “adopt” wildlife.

