SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies.

The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include:

Do not touch animals you do not know.

Immunize all of your pets with whatever immunizations are appropriate for their species.

Do not feed wildlife and do what you can to keep them from getting into your trashcans or other items you leave outside.

Teach your children to avoid interacting with wildlife. There’s nothing wrong with admiring from afar, but approaching and engaging with wildlife is dangerous.

Do not try to nurse sick animals back to health. Call animal control or a licensed rehabber to assist you.

Do not “adopt” wildlife.

