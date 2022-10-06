SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies.
The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include:
- Do not touch animals you do not know.
- Immunize all of your pets with whatever immunizations are appropriate for their species.
- Do not feed wildlife and do what you can to keep them from getting into your trashcans or other items you leave outside.
- Teach your children to avoid interacting with wildlife. There’s nothing wrong with admiring from afar, but approaching and engaging with wildlife is dangerous.
- Do not try to nurse sick animals back to health. Call animal control or a licensed rehabber to assist you.
- Do not “adopt” wildlife.
For more information you can click or tap the link here.