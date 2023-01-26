SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A “repeat offender” is being charged with bank robbery after admitting he robbed a Savannah bank. This comes just seven years after he was convicted of a prior bank robbery.

Shawn Kelly, 45, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery. Kelly admitted to the crime saying he entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 136 Bull St. and demanded money from the teller. He collected $2,200 in cash and left on foot. He was later found by officers inside a restroom at the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) station changing clothes. He still had the cash from the robbery in his pocket.

“Shawn Kelly is a repeat offender whose actions terrorized bank employees – exactly the type of criminal the city of Savannah sought the help of our office in removing from their streets,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our partnership in bringing on board a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney dedicated to reducing violent crime in Savannah will continue to pay such dividends.”

Previously, Kelly was convicted on a state charge of robbery in Gwinnett County in 2015. He was still on parole for the previous bank robbery he had committed, the Atlanta FBI says.