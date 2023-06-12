SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bananas Ball sensation continues as the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals introduce the sport to the Aussie Drop Bears from Australia.

Aussie Drop Bears arrived at Grayson Stadium for their first on June 8, when they played the Savannah Bananas. Both teams played one another three times for June 8-10.

After being bitten by the Banana Ball bug, one of the Drop Bears made a joke about relocating to Savannah to play the sport full-time.

“Yeah, I could move away from home and come live here for sure,” Funkie Phil, player for the Aussie Drop Bears, said.

Meanwhile, players for the Savannah Bananas and Party Animals expressed excitement about the sport’s massive growth.

“It just makes it a whole more fun,” Garett Delano, a pitcher for the Party Animals, said. “It makes us work hard and be grateful to be here.”