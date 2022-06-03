BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Carolina Collective Dance Centre has announced a new partnership with Savannah Bananas that will introduce young fans to a brand new junior dance team called The Banana Splitz.

“Our dancers are so excited to be the newest cast members of Savannah Bananas,” says Tess Luechtefeld, owner of Carolina Collective Dance Centre. “It is a huge opportunity for them to learn this aspect of dance performance. When Zachary Frongillo, Director of Entertainment, reached out to me we jumped at the opportunity.”

The Carolina Collective Dance Centre dancers will be performing at the Savannah Bananas games this season. Photo provided.

In just a few short weeks, competition choreography was modified, new choreography was set by Melanie Lastrina, sparkly green costumes were ordered k and the team worked hard to make the concept come to life.

The dancers squeezed in additional rehearsals between competition season, recital and auditions. Their hard work was filled with huge smiles and excitement.

“The goal and the act was simple: have a young dance team that wears green because they aren’t quite ripe yet and they finish every dance routine with a split,” says Jesse Cole, owner of Savannah Bananas. “He found one of the most talented group of young dancers I’ve ever seen. The response for the Splitz was very strong. Huge ovation by the live crowd and over 100,000 views on social media.”

The Carolina Collective Dance Centre offers boutique technical dance training to dancers ages 18 months- 18 years. Specializing in the industry’s most up-to-date technical training in a small town is important to the studio. They travel across the South East competing in the leading conventions and competitions. Auditions for their competitive team are Saturday, June 4. They will be dancing as the official junior dance team “The Banana Splitz” all season and look forward to performing at NASCAR this Fall. Carolina Collective (carolinacollectivedance.com)

For information about the Savannah Bananas visit The Savannah Bananas.