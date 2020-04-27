Savannah Ballet Theatre to teach free virtual dance classes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The professional dancers who brought the Nutcracker, The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, and other famous performances to our area, are now taking their talents online.

The Savannah Ballet Theatre is helping you learn the craft from your living room for free.

The dance company is offering free virtual dance classes each weekday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re so blessed to be a part of this community and the community has really supported us throughout the years and this is just our way of giving back,” Director of Savannah Ballet Theatre Abby McCuen said. “There are lots of classes out there that you can take and we just wanted to offer them for free to give everyone a little something to do.”

The virtual lessons range from children’s dance classes for all ages to sessions for experienced dancers.

“We’re anxious to get back in our studio but we can’t safely do that but this is kind of the next best thing and we really think it will be a big hit,” McCuen said.

If dancing isn’t your thing, they are also offering strength and conditioning classes so you can get your home workout in at no cost.

“You can tune in whenever you want,” McCuen said. “You can stay half the class, the whole class, or a couple of minutes, and it’s perfect for all ages.”

McCuen says if you participate in each class, you can learn basic ballet steps and terminology and by the end of the week, you’ll be on your way to being an experienced ballet dancer.

“Ballet kind of has it’s own language. Obviously, it’s French. And we have French names for all the steps so we’re hoping at the end of the week you can pick up a few French words that you didn’t know before or kind of learn that we do have a method for classes,” McCuen said. “They start here and they finish here every time. It’s a very disciplined art form and we’ll hope that you’ll kind of pick up on that and appreciate it.”

The free virtual dance and fitness classes will be every weekday from April 27th to May 1st from 6:30-7:30 to support the community during and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

You can find the classes on the Savannah Ballet Theatre’s Instagram (@savballet).