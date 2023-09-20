SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday is your chance to hear from the City of Savannah At-Large candidates.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw will be moderating the event, giving candidates a chance to share their platforms and debate.

It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center during the Tourism Leadership Council’s (TLC) monthly luncheon. The debate will begin at 11 a.m.

Tickets have been sold out, though WSAV will be livestreaming the debate at wsav.com/livenow.

The event is possible thanks to a partnership between TLC, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, the Savannah Downtown Business Association and WSAV.