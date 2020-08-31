Savannah Assistant Chief finalist for Bluffton Police job

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – One of Savannah’s “top cops” is on the shortlist of candidates being considered for Bluffton’s new Police Chief.

The Town of Bluffton received more than 100 applications for the police chief position from 30 states.

Savannah Assistant Chief Stephenie Price is one of four finalists for the position.

The list includes candidates from Virginia, Florida and the Technical College of the Lowcountry.

The four finalists for Bluffton’s police chief are:

Ricky Pinksaw:

Ricky Pinksaw is the chief of police of the City of Emporia, Virginia Police Department.

Pinksaw has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, serving as a deputy chief of police, field training officer, narcotics detective, internal affairs officer and patrol officer. Pinksaw also served as the department’s accreditation manager. He also has more than 15 years of experience of conducting on-site assessments for the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies for other agencies.

Pinksaw earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice at Mercyhurst College and a Master of Science degree in criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Stephenie Price:

Stephenie Price is the assistant chief of police for the City of Savannah, Georgia Police Department. In this position, Price supervises the administration and management bureau of the department which includes the budget, canine unit, collateral duty, emergency management, fleet services, mounted patrol, recruiting, technology, traffic division and training.

Price has more than 21 years of law enforcement experience, with the majority of her career serving in the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department where she was a detective, sergeant and captain in the following divisions: patrol, property crimes, internal affairs, domestic violence, narcotics/vice, regional training academy and fiscal services.

Price has also served her community as an emergency medical technician (EMT), paramedic and a licensed practical nurse.

Price earned a Bachelor of Science degree in law enforcement from Park University and a master’s degree in business administration from Benedictine University.

Michael Ricks:

Michael Ricks is the program director for criminal justice technology at the Technical College of the Lowcountry and has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.

Ricks served as chief of police of the Tuskegee Alabama Police Department and chief of police of the Moss Point, Mississippi Police Department. While in Mississippi, Ricks gained experience in hurricane preparation and recovery through Hurricanes Ivan, Cindy, Dennis and Katrina. Additionally, Ricks served as a criminal investigator, internal affairs investigator, traffic collision investigator, crime prevention officer and school resource officer throughout his career.

Ricks also has more than 20 years combined in the Alabama National Guard and the United States Army Reserves.

Ricks earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Master of Science degree in criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Gene Sapino:

Gene Sapino is the assistant chief of police of operations for the City of Delray Beach, Florida Police Department. Sapino has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience at the Delray Beach Police Department.

Sapino has also served as watch commander, supervisor of the department’s K9 unit, commander of internal affairs, supervisor of the community patrol division, investigator and supervisor of violent and juvenile crimes division.

Sapino earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Georgia Southern University.

One of them will replace former Chief Chris Chapmond, who left last month to go back to Arkansas.

News 3 has learned a decision could be made as soon as next week.