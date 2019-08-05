Savannah Arts Seniors march into a new school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Parents and administrators cheered on the class of 2020 on their last first day of school at the Savannah Arts Academy.

Parents line up with signs, filled with pictures of their child, and cheer as the students are lead into the building by Principal Gif Lockley.

“To see all of the parents come together and be able to celebrate our children […] and what they’ve accomplished and what they will accomplish, it means a lot to me,” says Jennifer Graham, a parent of a graduating senior at Savannah Arts Academy.

Also in attendance was Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett who said what an important time it is for these students and what a great tradition the parade is.

“It’s just a proud feeling to know that we’ve made it through 12 years,” says Telecia Turner, another Savannah Arts Academy parent who also helped organize this year’s parade.

“I just hope everyone really enjoys this day and this year and all the work they’ve put in to make this year successful,” says Graham.

The morning festivities ended with parents hanging up the signs they made for their children in the cafeteria.

Head over to WSAV’s Facebook page to see a Facebook Live video of the start of the parade.