SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In just over a week, six students from Savannah Arts Academy’s first-ever film and television class will jet off to New York City for what’s easily described as their version of the Oscars.

“Just the experience of going to this huge high school film festival. Which is like the main high school film festival in America,” said senior Lyle Paquette.

The class has two films up for awards at The All American High School Film Festival, best comedy for “The Slip Up” and best drama for “THE CADDINGTON ACADEMY.”

Teacher Zach Paige said the festival is usually full of students from private art schools with deep pockets.

“They’re using $120,000 cameras, so the fact that we’re even accepted to the festival, it says a lot about the work ethic and the quality of the filmmaking here,” Paige said.

Paige said Savannah Arts is unique in Georgia, as one of the few public schools to focus on film production and not broadcast.

“And we really try to lean in toward short films format, so narrative filmmaking, storytelling,” Paige said.

Each category at the film festival comes with a cash of scholarship prize, but first students need the money to get there. That’s where you come in. The class is raising $5,000 to pay for six students and two chaperones to attend the festival in New York.

