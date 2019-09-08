Savannah Ambucs kicks off 54th annual bowling league

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Ambucs kicked off its 54th annual bowling league on Saturday.

The organization raises money for people with different abilities. Although many of these bowlers struggle with a range of physical or mental limitations, Kevin Sheehan, the President of Ambucs, says the league gives participants an opportunity for inclusion.

“We’ve seen it grow in the last six years we’ve been here. We’ve started with 80 [bowlers] this year, and now we are at 120, and we do adolescence periodically throughout the year, as well. […] Just people hearing about it and wanting to get involved, we get calls every week.” Kevin Sheehan, Ambucs National President

Ambucs has also helped to raise money in Savannah for specially-adapted tricycles, or Amtrykes, for nearly 20 years. More than 400 Amtrykes have been given to local children and adults with developmental, physical and mobility challenges.

You can click here to donate to Danni Dikes’ campaign for Ambucs or donate on Facebook. All the funds raised stay local.