Savannah AMBUCS kicks 54th year of bowling league

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Savannah AMBUCS kicked of their annual bowling league today.



The organization raises money for kids and adults with different abilities. The bowling league is celebrating 54 years of inclusion.

These bowlers have what organizers call different abilities. Although many of them struggle with a range of mental physical limitations, AMBUCS President Kevin Sheehan said the league gives them a chance to get out of the house and be social. He said its an opportunity that doesn’t come around often.

“We’ve seen it grow in the last six years we’ve been here, we started with 80,” said Sheehan. “This year we are at 420 and we do adolescence periodically throughout the year as well, so just people hearing about it, we get calls every week.”

AMBUCS has also helped raise money in Savannah for specialty amtrykes for nearly 20 years. More than 400 amtrykes have been given to local children and adults with developmental, physical and mobility issues.