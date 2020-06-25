Savannah Alderwoman expresses frustration over council “dysfunction” in Facebook video

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV)- As Savannah City Council heads into their evening meeting, tensions appear to be growing among the aldermen. In a Facebook video posted Tuesday Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan seemed to call out other council members for “grandstanding” during meetings, and not focusing enough attention on whats best for the people they represent.

Wilder Bryan even spoke about how that behavior has impacted the length of some meetings saying, “and I’m not going to be at any city council meeting where we got to be talking for 7 and a half hours. That is ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. Nothing is accomplished by that. It’s disrespectful.”

This isn’t the first video from council members, describing a divide. On May 31st Alderwomen Estella Shabazz and Alicia Blakley made a video expressing their outrage over not being invited to the mayor’s press conference about a planned protest in Downtown Savannah.

To see the full video click here