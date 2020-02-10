Savannah Alderman responds to shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people are dead after two separate shootings occurred in Savannah on Saturday night.

Five people were shot in two separate incidents that happened within a few hours of each other. A victim from each of the scenes died from their wounds. Carey Hilliard’s, on the city’s south side, is where police said the first shooting victim “wound up.” The first victim police identified as Brian Brannen, died from a gunshot wound, shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee said, “a lot of people were posting vital information on social media,” instead of relaying it to police.

“Last night we had a lot of issues of people going to Facebook and putting stuff out there that the police didn’t know, and yes, there are times when we can monitor Facebook but as elected officials, and we talk to our constituents and we talk to our community, but the police need to have that information right away,” the sixth district city official stated.

Alderman Purtee said, “if you see something you need to say something.” He commented the city’s concerns about this not being the first time “important information was posted online,” before being reported to the proper authorities.

The Savannah Police Department released a statement stating three people were involved in a shooting near West 60th and Montgomery Streets. The incident occurred just a few hours after the shooting in the 1100 block near the Carey Hilliard’s on Abercorn Street. Officers said a 17-year-old identified as Alexis Devoe died from her injuries. The two other victims at the scene are expected to recover from their injuries. Sgt. Jason Pagliaro said the shooting was not random, and said as of right now the police do not have any leads on a suspect.

SPD said the incidents are not related, but both are actively being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

