Savannah Airport to receive $5 million federal grant to recover from COVID

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 2020 was a tough year for revenues at the Savannah International Airport.

“So, we were down about 60 percent from 2019,” said Lori Lynah, airport spokesperson. “We knew it was going to be bad and it was.”

Lynah says their revenues come from retail tenants, car rental companies along with airline fees and other fees.



But she says with fewer passengers, the retail clients for example just didn’t have the expected revenue.

“We did rent relief packages and worked with them throughout the year so we knew that they were in the same posiiton as we were,” said Lynah.

The losses added up quickly and now a $5.3 million dollar federal grant is on the way

“The grant money is very helpful in our general operations budget, it’s just going to help us keep the lights on and keep things going as revenues come back as passengers come back more.”

She says they are definitely seeing more people but it’s still not back to what they would have likely seen without the pandemic.

“We made it through January and February and now March is looking good. It’s a lot more encouraging and we feel pretty good about the rest of the year.”

She says they’re looking forward to a better 2021 and the grant money (the second time the airport has received federal monies) will definitely help.

The grant also includes funding for continued sanitation of airport facilities due to COVID.

The grant was announced by Congressman Buddy Carter who represents the 1st district. The congressman told News 3 that it’s “important to make sure that public places are protected, particularly when you’ve got as many people as we have traveling in and out. You’ve got visitors coming in and there’s no telling what they may have been exposed to and we have regulations in place that hopefully protect against that but at the same time you can never be too careful.

Carter also emphasized the importance of local airports in terms of economic development and in the case of COVID, economic recovery.

“I do see airports coming back,” Carter said. “It is gradually picking up and in fact, I can tell you I travel by air quite often and I’ve noticed myself that it has picked up significantly.

Carter says he hopes things return to some sense of normalcy by the end of summer.