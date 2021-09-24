Savannah residents concerned about ongoing flooding issues after storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple Savannah residents have reached out to News 3 over the past week with concerns about flooding in their homes, following heavy rainfall earlier in the week.

Claire Frazier lives on Waters Ave., where there are still areas that are flooded along with debris.

“Flooding of this sort, there’s got to be a solution of some sort to keep this from happening,” Frazier said.

Frazier said flooding has been an issue going back as far as 2016, when her car was washed away during Hurricane Matthew. She said part of the issue is Casey’s Creek, which runs behind her apartment complex.

The creek flooded this week, bringing trash and debris on the shore. Frazier said she’s been asking for the creek to be cleaned for almost seven years.

“We’re taxpayers, registered voters, that type of thing,” Frazier said. “We do have to have this done and this is a must. It’s imperative that they at least be cleaned once a year. And I don’t understand why they haven’t been done so.”

Bernard Alexander lives in Largo Pointe, where he said flooding has also been an issue for the three years he’s lived there. He said the flooding has killed his wife’s car motor and damaged his wheelchair ramp.

“I’ve sat here and watched the garbage from down at the end of the building float by,” Alexander said. “If I had known it was like this when I moved here I wouldn’t have moved here.”

Alexander said he and a neighbor went out and raked debris and trash out of the drains to help the situation.

News 3 contacted both apartment complexes to ask about plans to address flooding, but did not receive an immediate response.

A city spokesperson told News 3 there are plans to do work on Casey’s Creek.