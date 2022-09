SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon.

Photo courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department

According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24.

Because of the blaze, a total of four people will now be displaced.