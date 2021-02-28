Saturday evening fire displaces 5 in Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home on Savannah’s south side Saturday evening.

The Savannah Fire Department responded to the fire, which happened at 6:11 p.m. on the 6900 block of Key Street.

Battalion Chief Ira Harper was first to arrive on scene, and found smoke was streaming from the roof.

Firefighters entered the building and discovered a fire that looked to have originated on the couch. They quickly extinguished it, but the fire caused extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was home when the fire happened.