HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The family of Murdaugh’s former maid have dropped their case against some of the defendants.

The Satterfield family has asked to drop Corey Fleming and the Moss, Kuhn and Fleming law firm from their lawsuit.

Fleming was the family attorney in an insurance lawsuit connected to the death of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh’s former maid who died at their home in 2018.

Fleming and Alex Murdaugh are accused of stealing more than $4 million in settlement money owed to her family. Fleming and Murdaugh both face criminal charges in this case.

The Satterfield’s have not agreed to drop their case against Alex Murdaugh or Palmetto State Bank.