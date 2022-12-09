SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Christmas is just around the bend and Santa came to visit some children at the Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah to spread holiday cheer.

Every year, Santa comes to the hospital with some assistance from some very special elves for Atlanta Gas Light’s annual toy drive.

This year, Santa arrived on a sleigh with over 2,000 toys to be given to children in the hospital. The toys, which were donated by their employees throughout the year, were given to children who are facing medical challenges in our children’s hospital this holiday season.

The children will have a holiday that’s extra special, thanks to Santa and Atlanta Gas Light!