Santa hits the road with Burton Fire

BURTON FIRE DISTRICT (WSAV) – Burton Fire isn’t just responding to emergencies this holiday season, they are helping spread some cheer as well.

With lights and Christmas music blaring from the fire truck, firefighters have a special passenger trailing behind, Santa himself.

The annual tradition takes Jolly Ole Saint Nick through various neighborhoods in the Fire District each night, allowing him to meet and greet some of his biggest fans in person.

Firefighters say the yearly event serves another important purpose too.

“Usually when we are in these communities with our lights and sirens it is for a tragedy,” explains Burton Fire Cpt Daniel Byrne. “This is neat because it allows us to meet kids in a different situation, and bring some holiday joy with us and hopefully improve everyone’s spirits.”

Burton Fire will be helping Santa make the rounds until Christmas.

For a full schedule of where he will be, go to the Burton Fire Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFire