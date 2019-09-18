Sandy Hook Promise releases chilling back to school PSA on school shootings

Warning: Some viewers may find the video above difficult to watch.

(CNN) – A powerful, heart-stopping PSA by Sandy Hook Promise is shedding light on school shootings.

The video shows kids sporting ordinary back to school items as a shooting unfolds and they have to protect themselves.

26 people, including 20 children, were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT in 2012.

Learn more about Sandy Hook Promise and how they are hoping to prevent future tragedies HERE.