Salvation Army of Savannah sets out to ‘Rescue Christmas’

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – For the first time in 120 years, The Salvation Army of Savannah is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early in order to rescue Christmas.

The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high. Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available.

At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, the organization could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles. This would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.

“We’re going from 42 down to 26 kettle locations this year. With the unemployment being so high along with the need in this community, we felt it was imperative that we did something in order to assist those in need for Christmas. This would help us raise money that we need in order to do that,” explains Director of Center of Hope, Linda James.

The Salvation Army is making it easier than ever to donate. You can donate money digitally through Google or Apple Pay at any red kettle in Savannah. You can donate physical gifts in bulk or adopt an angel through the Angel Tree Program.

The Salvation Army has served greater Savannah for the past 120 years and has always supported the most vulnerable in our community.

For more ways to donate, click here.