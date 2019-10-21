Salon provides free makeovers for cancer survivors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — April Daniels is a two-time breast cancer survivor and has been cancer-free for 17 years. Frankie Owens, April’s Mother-in-law, also beat breast cancer three years ago.

Sadly, Daniels’ daughter lost her fight against cancer. She says during that difficult time in her life, her community came together to support her. That’s why she’s giving back in the best way she knows how.

Daniels decided to provide free hair services and lunch to cancer survivors at her spa, Turning Heads Salon in Savannah, in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

“I’m so blessed to still be here. And I just love giving. Me and her both,” Daniels said, gesturing to her mother-and-law. “And I love making people happy.”

Today was Pauline Bailey’s first time in April’s salon chair. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1986 and has been cancer-free for 33 years.

“For someone to want to pamper you, it’s just a beautiful thing,” Two-time cancer survivor Bailey said. “I love April for it because she is a beautiful person. And I’m just so happy. Look at me!”

Juanita Gibbs has been cancer-free for over twenty years. She says she’s thankful Daniels’ hair makeovers extend to all survivors of cancer.

“I had other illnesses also that took my hair out again. And she said, ‘I got you, I got you.’ And she really did. I think it’s really wonderful. When I was told she was doing this, it wasn’t just for breast cancer but for any cancer survivor, and that included me.”

“Because we all are survivors and it’s a fight,” Daniels responded. “It’s a hard fight. So I want to be able to open up for everyone who’s a survivor.”

Owens says losing her hair was like losing her identity.

“At that time, I had gotten some braids in my hair,” Owens said. “And when I went to the doctor, he confirmed that I had cancer. Then we started the chemo. Then one day after chemo, I was doing my hair and it started coming off like a cap. And that was truly devastating. And I cried.”

Pat Gaines beat breast cancer three years ago. She says April’s services can be a major confidence boost for survivors.

“It makes you feel good that someone else is thinking about you,” Gaines said. “Women have this conception about their hair, and when they lose their hair, it’s like a part of you is taken away. So what April is doing is fantastic it makes us feel special like we’re queens for the day.”

Daniels says she plans to provide free hair makeovers for survivors every year during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.