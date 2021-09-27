Safe Shelter reacts to the R. Kelly verdict and discusses red flags in an abusive relationship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the verdict in the R. Kelly hearing today, WSAV reached out to safe shelter to hear what they had to say about it.

When talking with Safe Shelter, executive director Cheryl Branch says that some of the red flags seen in victims involved in the R. Kelly trial are that of someone who may be in an abusive relationship.

One of the major signs involves isolation. Safe Shelter says an abuser will make a victim feel like they can only trust them.

Another common one is if an abuser tries to move the relationship along too quickly. Now, with today’s decision, Branch believes it’s becoming easier for victims to have their voices heard.

Last year alone, Safe Shelter helped over 1,300 people. If you or someone you know needs help, they have a 24-hour phone number at 912-629-0026.