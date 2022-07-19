S2S Facts, Inc is hosting a 5K Friendship Fun Race in honor of International Friendship Day, a day to spread peace, happiness, and unity with friends new and old.

S2S Facts hopes to bridge the gap through diversity, inspire friendship, empower others and increase community engagement for girls and women over 9 years of age.

Special prizes will be awarded to participants including:

First pair of friends to finish together

Friends twins

Longtime friends

Look alike friends

Diverse friends

Tiny tot friendship

The race will be held on July 30 at the Tanger Outlets of Pooler, Ga. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. and the race will be officially kicking off at 8:00 a.m.

All proceeds will go toward necessary programs like: Senior Citizens Necessity Pantry, Employability Etiquette WFD initiative, Gab Group Sessions, and other community engagement programs. Volunteers are also encouraged to reach out and get involved with the event.

For more information please call 912-201-1946 or email info@s2sfactsinc.com

Friends, family, employer organizations, churches and/or youth groups are encouraged to join this unique fun 5K event, Registration link below:

https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Pooler/S2S5kFriendshipFunRun