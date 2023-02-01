Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara pose for a photo at the NFL Honors ceremony. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum.

Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The two-day event will be held February 27-28, 2023, at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees Garden.

The Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum brings together more than 400 leaders representing neighborhoods, non-profits, civic groups, government, businesses and the up and comers.

Its mission is to enlighten, delight and challenge leaders to think differently and boldly with a bias towards action and to build a bench of leaders for generations to come. Also, to raise the opportunities for leadership growth by leveraging assets local communities possess.

Organized by Morris Multimedia, with the support of Georgia Southern University, the Georgia Ports Authority, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and Georgia Power, the forum is focused on discovering a collective potential to be greater by committing to new ideas, supporting the growth of emerging and established leaders, and building collaboration from all segments of the local community.

This month’s forum aims to provide attendees with content focused on building stronger leaders and greater collaboration in local communities while providing opportunities for personal and professional growth.

It will feature thought-provoking content, leadership skills, collaborative connections, and the professional and professional growth intelligence for future leaders.

Other speakers at the event will include Dr. Mary Hemphill, Amelia Nickerson, Lynsey Dyer, Lt. General Leslie Smith, Johno Mashama, John O’Leary, John Guydon, Hala Moddelmog, and Bird Blitch.

To purchase tickets click here.