SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Ron Howard was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 on Sunday.

During his acceptance speech, Howard spoke about the importance of film festivals and shining the light on voices all over the world.

“It’s ever more important to keep shining a light on voices from all over the world and acknowledge and amplify their achievements,” said Howard.

Also on Sunday, a signature screening of Howard’s film 13 Lives, a biographical survival film based on the Tham Luang cave rescue, was presented at the Trustees Theater.

“What I noticed, when I began to think about doing 13 Lives, I was excited about it as a director. The challenges were there, culturally, I knew I had to stretch, grow and trust collaborators to help me get the authenticity of the Thai culture,” said Howard.

He continued, “That was all thrilling, but I recognized that, once again, something that I do really like, which is units of people, whether they’re families or teams or professional units, achieving something and the process of that is something I find really fascinating. It’s probably because I grew up around storytelling, you know, movies and television”

The annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival celebrates cinematic creativity from both award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. The final day of the celebration is on Saturday, October 29th.