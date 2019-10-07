Robocalls down in September, but did you notice?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those annoying robocalls are still ringing on most of our phones, especially cell phones, but would you believe that in September, there were actually fewer calls overall? The number was still 4.5 billion but it was still down 5.2 percent from August.

As a matter of fact, the number of robocalls has been declining for several months in a row, according to an analysis from YouMail.

In case you’re wondering – the zip code with the highest number of robocalls in the country is Atlanta which might be why other areas nearby are saturated with calls as well.

Many calls are scams aNd the top five are health-related, interest rates, student loans, social security scams and warranty scams. Be careful and never give out personal information to a stranger who calls you out of the blue.

Alex Quilici, the CEO of YouMail says despite some progress, the U.S.has still received up to 43 billion robocalls already this year.

“Happily, September had a meaningful but unsurprising decline in robocall volume, as it was a shorter month than August and included the Labor Day holiday weekend,” said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. “While that’s still good news, the tougher news is that we received over 43.3 billion calls in the first 9 months of the year, and we are still on pace to wind up with nearly 60 billion calls to U.S. consumers this year.”

Experts say check with your wireless carrier and ask if they are beginning to use the blocking technology that is being touted as one answer to the nuisance calls. They also say use apps or services like YouMail to do your own blocking of these calls.