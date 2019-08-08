Road closed near Wayne County High School

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Students in Wayne County are heading back to school Thursday. School officials say a popular backroad is closed and it may cause extra traffic.

Bay Acres Road is closed in both directions and it may be closed for a while. Many use it to get to Wayne County High School and Martha Puckett Middle School.

Officials say to use other routes like Joey Williamson Road or New Bay Acres Road off Golden Isles Parkway.

School officials also want to remind parents and visitors that they need an ID to get into school buildings. Security is implementing controlled entry points.

Plus, Wayne County High Schoolers need to wear their school identification cards during school hours.

Another reminder: they cannot use cell phones during school hours.

Wayne County School District officials use the Kinvo Messaging System to send students and parents important information. Students get a form today — on the first day of school — to make sure phone numbers are accurate and updated.

If you changed addresses this year, officials say you need to bring proof of residency.