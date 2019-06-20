River Street Sweets•Savannah’s Candy Kitchen giving back for National Praline Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is celebrating National Praline Day on Monday, June 24 and giving back to the community.
Starting tomorrow, June 21 through Monday, June 24, 10% of all praline online orders will be donated to America’s Second Harvest’s Kids Cafe. On Monday, 10% of all praline sales in stores will also be donated to Kids Cafe.
River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen along with parent companies River Street Sweets and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen are participating.
Kids Cafe was founded in Savannah in 1989 and provides children at-risk for hunger with a nutritious meal, tutoring, homework help and a safe place to go. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia collaborates with Kids Cafe sites around coastal Georgia to provide mentors, tutors, supervision and activities for children.
“Our efforts last year provided over 19,000 meals to at-risk children, and we are so excited to continue this partnership this year,” Jennifer Strickland, co-founder and co-CEO of RSS•SCK said. “We are passionate about using our voice on National Praline Day to help make an impact on children facing hunger, and we hope our donations help them continue the incredible work they do not only in this community, but nationwide.”
To participate in National Praline Day and support Kids Cafe, visit any River Street Sweets store on Monday, June 24. Orders can be placed at www.ilovepralines.com, www.riverstreetsweets.com or www.savannahcandy.com tomorrow through Monday.