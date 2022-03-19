SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A slow-moving cold front will move in later today and bring with it the chance of isolated strong to severe storms. Storms will blossom along the cold front this afternoon into this evening as they begin to interact with the sea-breeze. Our greatest threats are damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain.

A few thunderstorms have brushed our inland communities this morning and more will begin to approach over the next few hours. Coverage of heavy rain and strong storms will remain scattered as cold front slowly tracks through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Timeline to see strong to severe storms will be from 3 pm until 9 pm. In addition to torrential downpours, damaging straight-line wind and large hail. While isolated tornadoes are on the lower end of our severe risk, it is not out of the question. Rain tapers off overnight with drier weather returning tonight.

Make sure to review your severe weather plan so you can act quickly in the event of warning. Identify in advance your safe place to ride out a severe thunderstorm or tornado. Look for a room at the lowest level, away from windows, with as many walls between you and an exterior wall as possible. Mobile homes are not considered safe shelter for severe weather.

Download the WSAV Weather Now App on the Apple App Store or Google Play to receive alerts as soon as they are issued. As always Storm Team 3 will keep you covered on air, on the web, and on our apps all day.