Rincon woman charged for shooting Savannah mom and kidnapping twin babies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Rincon woman arrested in May after shooting a local mom and kidnapping her twin babies pled guilty at the Chatham County Court on five accounts.

23-year-old Angela Montgomery pled guilty to attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm. Police described the case as a mom’s ‘worst nightmare.’

On May 11th, Gabrielle Rodgers took her twin 6-week-old boys Matteo and Lorenzo, to meet up with a woman she met online in a Facebook group for new moms. Shortly after 10 a.m. Savannah police found Rodgers in critical condition on 36th street with two gunshot wounds and her babies missing.

The young mom was juggling work and getting her master’s degree. Her friends said she would do anything for her babies.

“My mom called me and said did you see the news and I said no and she was like gabby got shot and the boys were taken and I was like, I just talked to her what do you mean? She would do anything for those boys so I know Gabby put up a fight trying to protect those boys,” Jamari Tripp, a close friend of Rodgers explained to WSAV shortly after the shooting.

Rodgers is still recovering from her injuries. Family and friends started a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical expenses. Click HERE to donate.