Ridgeland airport hosts fly-in breakfast for area pilots

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Over 40 pilots from across the Carolinas flew in to the recently upgraded Ridgeland-Claude Dean Airport Sunday as part of the twice-monthly breakfast club event.

The event was a partnership between the city of Ridgeland, the airport and the S.C. Breakfast Club. Since 1938, club members have gathered to fly or drive to state airports every other Sunday. They’ve missed events only during World War II due to fuel shortages.

“This is a fun, eclectic group of pilots and planes from across South Carolina,” said Danny

Lucas, Acting Airport Manager of the Ridgeland-Claude Dean Airport. “They look forward to

these ‘breakfast club’ fly-ins and we are honored to host them for the first time in Ridgeland.”

The events allows pilots and the public to come together to learn about aviation, safety and each other. “It’s a lot of fellowship, a lot of good times. For those of us who love to fly it’s a chance to fly and not just the same old places every other weekend, says VP of the Breakfast Club, Scott Crosby.

Ridgeland city officials say it’s also a great opportunity for pilots to see the updates made to the airport and create an economic drive for the city.

“The county council I work for believes that investing in the airport is hugely important for economic development and creating an economic development engine. This event today shows off what we have done and explains to pilots across the state what we have here for them in Ridgeland,” explains Jasper County administrator, Andrew Fulghum.

The breakfast club’s next stop will be in Beaufort County on Feb. 10th. Anyone is invited and there is no cost to join.