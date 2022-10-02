RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Popeyes in Richmond Hill was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning.



The restaurant, located on the 4400 block of US Highway 17, sustained fire damage, affecting two other adjoining businesses, Fudruckers and the TA service station.



According to Richmond Hill Fire Department Capt. Roland Evans, when firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant’s roof.



Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly however, mutual aid was requested from Chatham Fire, Hinesville and Fort Stewart due to multiple layers of the roof where the fire was contained.



Evans said the restaurant sustained fire and water damage, the adjoining businesses sustained smoke damage.

It’s expected Popeyes will be closed while repairs are made, an evaluation of Fudruckers and the TA service station will have to be made until they can reopen.