RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a runaway teen that was last seen in the Holly Hill area.

According to police, Raziyah River was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on September 30. The 16-year-old is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police are saying that she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black, shorts, orange crocs, and a black backpack with flowers on it.

If you have any information about Raziyah’s location please contact the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645 or Bryan County Dispatch at 912-756-2626