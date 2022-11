RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home.

Demetria Watson, 42, left her residence at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday and did not return home. Police say that she has also not been in contact with family or friends since she left. Her vehicle is described as a 2019 Toyota Corolla that is grey in color.

Photo courtesy of the Richmond Hill Police Department

If you see Demetria or know her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645