Richmond Hill family targeted for sign with Black Lives Matter slogan

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Richmond Hill couple says neighbors are targeting them Tuesday for putting a sign in their front yard. In addition to numerous other phrases promoting love and kindness, the sign mentions the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter.’

“I thought, ‘wow what a great sign that would be,'” said Paul Armitage of his decision to place it in his front yard. “It really tells what our family is really about, so I bought that and I put it up.”

A few days later, Armitage says his community’s homeowner’s association told them to take it down. News 3 is not revealing the name of the community to protect the safety of the Armitages.

News 3 reached out to a representative with the community who says they do not allow any signs. She added, however, they do allow congratulatory signs — signalling graduations, homecomings, etc. — on front yards.

Armitage says he met with the president of the HOA who told him political signs are fine, but his was too controversial.

“He basically stated ….you have to take down the Black Lives Matter sign because it’s controversial and it’s going to cause problems for you and for your family,” explained Armitage.

Sherri Armitage says she found a threat Monday night while she was walking the family dog. She says someone used her children’s chalk to write “n***a b***h” on the sidewalk in front of their house. The family immediately called the police and filed a report.

“It just hit me in the gut because I wanted to believe that our neighborhood and our community was above that,” said Sherri Armitage.

Despite more threats to their jobs and children, the couple says the sign is staying up. Ms. Armitage says it proves they love everyone and are taking a stand for all people, despite the color of their skin, who they love or where they come from.

“I can’t imagine what it would feel like to not only be judged on my looks and the fact that I’m a woman, but also on the color of my skin,” said Ms. Armitage.

“We have to stand together as a community, as a county, as a world and this has got to end,” said Mr. Armitage.