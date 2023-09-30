RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old deputy in Richland County was killed during an on-duty traffic crash Friday evening.

The crash happened along Bluff Road about two miles east of Columbia just before 8:30 p.m., according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin was traveling along Bluff Road when his 2017 Ford sedan struck a transfer truck while it was attempting to make a left turn onto Wendy Drive.

Deputy Salrin died at the scene and the driver of the transfer truck was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“It is with unimaginable sadness that Sheriff Leon Lott announces the death of Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin from a fatal vehicle collision while on duty. Deputy Salrin’s end of watch was September 29, 2023. He was 23 years old,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin courtesy Richland County Sheriff's Department

Deputy Salrin served as a patrol deputy for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He was hired by the agency in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023.

“As the Richland County Sheriff’s Department mourns the loss of their brother, we thank the community for their support. Funeral details will be released in the coming days,” officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.