Ribbon cut on site of Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – After years of work, bold leadership, and cooperation between leaders at every level, the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) says a 774-acre property is now available for sale to eligible manufacturing companies.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, officials behind the Savannah-Chatham Manufacturimg Center explained how it will impact both taxpayers and the econocmic health of the Coastal Empire.

The site is hidden behind trees on Old River Road, an exit off Interstate 16.

Parcels will be split up between companies. They will contain 9-100 acres of land.

“One of the things that the county insisted on is that this not be a place for warehouses,” explained Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott, who was there when SPLOST dollars were approved for use on the project.

“We wanted to invest in something that would pay high paying jobs. Folk who will be coming in here will be paying a minimum of 20 dollars an hour for employees,” he said.

The chairman is one of many people behind the project to attract profitable manufactures, many of which will most likely improve the efforts of existing manufacturers.

“We do these things by putting our best minds, our best hearts together and not caring who gets the credit. Savannah gets the credit. Chatham County gets the credit and we do better together, said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson who also thanked everyone at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for wearing masks and social distancing.

Project managers — including SEDA Chairman John Coleman — say the site’s close location to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, the Port of Savannah, and two major interstates make it a great choice for any company.

SEDA says preliminary work — including water and sewer services — has been completed to facilitate facility construction, which should start next year, in 2021.

“When the team comes together, the county, all the other folks that contribute to process like this, that puts us in a good light for site selectors,” explained Coleman. “They look at us as a unified group and that makes us more attractive for companies to come into the Savannah, Chatham County area.”