SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island is one of the best places to go for a fun trip to the beach, but where should you head to for a bite once the day is done (or before it’s begun?) Here are five Tybee Island restaurants to get you on the path to a good meal.

Sting Ray’s Seafood

If hush puppies, fried shrimp cakes and Louisiana crawfish sound good to you then you’ll love Sting Ray’s Seafood. This restaurant has a long list of seafood options from Alaskan snow crab to gulf coast oysters. Not only do they have seafood, but they have burgers and salads as well.

Sting Ray’s Seafood is located on Butler Avenue. They are open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and you can find their website through the link here.

Sundae Cafe at Tybee

Once an ice cream parlor, this casual restaurant serves Southern-inspired seafood and steaks. Their lunch plates vary depending on the day of the week but they include chicken fried chicken, pot roast and fish n’ grits. They also serve lowcountry tacos, fried green tomatoes and more.

Sundae Cafe at Tybee is located on 1st Street and their hours vary depending on the day. You’ll want to check their lunch and dinner hours on their website through the link here if you want to swing by.

Huc-a-poos

If you’re looking for a drink and a bite to eat, you’ll want to try Huc-a-poos. This local favorite serves pizzas and more, all for a reasonable price. A single slice of pizza, which is advertised as being “bigger than your face” is only $5.

This roadhouse is located on US-80 near McKenzie Avenue. Huc-a-poos opens at 11 a.m. every day of the week and you can find more information about their menu by visiting the link here.

Agave Bar and Grill

Craving Mexican? Agave Bar and Grill has you covered. They have all the classics. This includes fajitas, burritos and enchiladas along with carnitas, sopes and quesadillas. Whatever Mexican food you’re looking for, you’ll find it at Agave Bar and Grill.

The Tybee Island location for this restaurant is on 1st Street. It is a short walk away from Sundae Cafe. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sunday. You can find more information about them by visiting their website at the link here.

Salt Island Fish & Beer

Salt Island Fish and Beer’s menu has more than just what you would expect from a seafood restaurant. In addition to the usual fare of fish and chips and fish and grits, they also have fried goat cheese salads, poke bowls and shrimp bruschetta. Their diverse menu means there’s plenty to choose from. Even if you don’t want seafood, you can still find something you’ll enjoy, like their pork fries or Greek meatball.

Salt Island Fish & Beer is located on Lovell Avenue. They are open Wednesday through Monday until 9 p.m. and you can find more information about their opening hours by visiting the link here.