Resident’s question leads to new handicapped accessible pavilion on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – A Hilton Head resident’s questions has turned into a $200,000 project for the Town, and a new place to watch the waves for everyone on Islanders Beach.

Islanders Beach Park on Folly Field Road is getting a new pavilion that will give visitors with disabilities or other special needs a chance to enjoy views of the beach.

The handicap accessible covered overlook pavilion will be adjacent to the existing beach boardwalk. Anyone visiting the park can use the pavilion, but it has been specifically sized and designed for individuals with disabilities using guidelines from the American Disabilities Act. The pavilion will feature a wide entry way for wheelchair access and benches for seating.

Project Manager Taylor Ladd says the idea was sparked by a resident who talked to Town staff last year.

“(He said) I was recently visiting another beach community ad they had a handicapped accessible beach overlook right close to the beach that allowed folks limited access and their caretakers to be able to sit comfortably and enjoy the beach. Why can’t we have one on Hilton Head Island,” explained Taylor Ladd.

So the Town went to work on the idea. It was approved and construction should start in the next few weeks. The entire project should be done in time for Memorial Day.

The Town invites beach park visitors to continue enjoying the park and boardwalk to the beach but be aware that construction will be occurring on the property over the coming months. For more information, contact Taylor Ladd, Project Manager, at (843) 341-4607 or taylorl@hiltonheadislandsc.gov.