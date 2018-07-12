Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp makes stops in Coastal Georgia
The runoff election to decide Georgia's Republican gubernatorial candidate is inching closer, and the two candidates are making a final push for votes.
Current Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will make 37 stops statewide as part of his Putting Georgians First Bus Tour.
Kemp will make the six stops in our area this week:
Thursday, July 12:
- Pierce County: 12:30p.m. at Jerry J's, 3347 US-84, Blackshear, GA 31516
- Appling County: 2:30p.m. at Baxley/Appling County Chamber of Commerce & Development Authority, 305 W Parker Street, Baxley, GA 31513
- Glynn County: 7p.m. at Brogen's, 200 Pier Alley Street, St. Simons Island, GA 31522
Friday, July 13:
- Wayne County: 8a.m. at Train Depot, 176 Northwest Broad Street, Jesup, GA 31545
- Effingham County: 10:30a.m. at El Real, 105 Wisenbaker Road, Rincon, GA 31326
- Toombs County: 3p.m. at Woody Folsom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2101 East 1st Street, Vidalia, GA 30474
On Wednesday, Kemp's opponent Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle opened a campaign office in Savannah.
The runoff election in July 24.
More News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FBI agent clashes with GOP at hearing on Russia probe
- Trump DOJ appealing judge's OK of AT&T-Time Warner merger
- Back to School: Screven County Schools
- US: Nearly half of youngest children not rejoining families
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.