Republican Frontrunners talk unseating Joe Cunningham in SC

1981 was the last time Republicans didn’t go into the First Congressional District election as an incumbent.

Democrat Joe Cunningham surprised many people when he won South Carolina’s Congressional seat two years ago.

Now in 2020 the seat is being called a “must win” for Republicans.

Four candidates are vying for the seat. Kathy Landing, Nancy Mace, Chris Cox and Brad Mole.

Experts and early polls show the frontrunners are Landing and Mace.

Landing, a Mount Pleasant council person and businesswoman is touting her extensive banking and business experience as just what the Lowcountry needs to get back on its feet after COVID-19.

“I do have a business background and a finance background and do know how to fix some of the most vital issues facing our country today like deficit spending, social security, medicare, medicaid,” explains Landing. “That are not sustainable if they stay on the path they are on right now.”

Mace, the first female graduate of the Citadel, believes her strong criminal justice support and background will make her the best person to take over the seat in November.

“I’ve raised more than $1 million more than any of the other candidates,” says Mace. “If you can’t have the campaign apparatus to go against the Democratic incumbent who is well-funded, who has $2.6 million, and you can’t raise any money you don’t have a shot of winning.”

Each candidate believes discussion and communication are the key to helping ease some of the tensions across the United States.

“We need to make sure our folks are sensitive to the issues and do not ever treat anyone differently than anyone else,” said Landing. There’s no question that when something has been done wrong people should be treated the same way regardless of their skin color.”

“I think we need to allow people to protest,” said Mace. “They need to have their voices heard. they need to meet and speak with law enforcement in our community.”

“We need people who are genuinely saying we are Americans and we can come together to solve these problems. Its going to be communication more than anything else,” says Landing.

“(You need to) have real statistics on arrests, on abuses, on criminals,” says Mace. “All that should be in one repostory in one database that is shared across the board.”

Landing has been endorsed by a pair of newspapers in the Charleston area on both sides of the aisle. She believes her calm and measured plans are important during these times.

“I don’t blurt,” says Landing. “I think between tweeting and other things our President’s style of communication seems to be rather sudden a lot of times and I think we need, we need to have people who help message in a much more thoughtful way.”

Mace has previously touted her time working for the Trump campaign in 2016. But the District 99 Representative in the South Carolina House of Representatives calls herself “independent” with strong opinions that can agree with the President but also differ from his direct ideas.

“As Republicans, its incumbent upon us to reach across the aisle and to be a bridge to that unity and I want to see more of that going forward,” said Mace.

If any of the four candidates do not get at least 50% of the vote then it will go to a runoff on June 23.

The winner will face Joe Cunningham in November’s election.