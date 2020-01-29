Replica ship to be centerpiece of Celebration Park on Hilton Head

Replica of William Hilton's ship that discovered the Island just part of the 414 million project

The Town of Hilton Head is getting ready to celebrate, and everyone is invited.

It’s been 20 years in the making, and finally construction on the $14 million dollar 8 acres Celebration Park is now underway, and it has an environmental and nautical theme.

It will be a concert venue, gathering place, a clever way to help prevent flooding on roads in the area, add more beach parking and be the new home for the Sandbox Children’s Museum.

At the back of the park, they’re adding a custom-designed, 50 foot long, two-level play area modeled after the ship that William Hilton came in on when he discovered the island.

Adventure Playground will have 20-foot tall masts, sand to dig for shark teeth and a sea turtle to climb on. It will also include ways to help kids identify the nests on the beach.

Right now the ship is in pieces, the one of a kind design shipped from its designer, waiting to be assembled.

When it’s all put together, the fun begins.

“It will have cannons that shoot mist out it will have a wading feature,” said Chris Darnell, Urban Designer for the Town of Hilton Head. “and there will be lots of opportunities for play beyond that. but at the same time, they are all themed toward environment on Hilton Head and will provide for the education of kids.”

The ship itself should be done in about 10 days, but you can’t play on it or anywhere else in the park until its finished, which is at the end of August.