Rep. Buddy Carter recounts conditions at medical facility treating migrant children

Tempers continue to run high on both sides of the aisle when it comes to the care of detained migrant children at the U.S. Mexico border, but one local politician saw the conditions firsthand.

Graphic images of children sleeping on floors with aluminum blankets and more recently a father and daughter dead after drowning while trying to cross the border has some politicians not only pointing fingers but, demanding real change.

Many are calling it a health and welfare crisis at the migrant detention centers at the South-West border. This week, Congressman Buddy Carter traveled there to see the situation first hand.



Carter, a pharmacist, was one of several healthcare professionals who traveled to a medical facility in McAllen, Texas where migrants are being treated.



His visit comes amid growing national concern for the conditions in which migrant children are being kept.

“Particularly the unaccompanied alien children the UACs, they make up about 15 percent of the total population within these processing centers,” said Carter. “Those children are getting excellent services, those children are being cared for, this is nothing, but political,” he explained.

Carter went on to say, “there are things we can do better there’s no question about that, but at the time same time remember these children are getting the best healthcare services they’ve ever gotten, ” he said. “They’ve never gotten some of these healthcare services and some of them have never gotten healthcare services period.”

Carter said migrant children receive a medical assessment as soon as they are detained. They then move onto a processing phase where care is provided within 48 to 72 hours.