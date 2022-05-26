CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Kids in Chatham County won’t have a shortage of fun this summer, all thanks to summer camps offered by Chatham County Parks and Recreation.

Children from ages 6 to 12 are invited to participate. Camps will be held in two sessions, each lasting four weeks. Session 1 will be held from June 6 until July 1, and Session 2 from July 5 through July 29.

Multiple camp sites are available across Chatham County at Lake Mayer, Tom Triplett and the FGM community center.

The cost to attend is $200. The camp for kids will feature activities such as arts and crafts, field trips, swimming and more.

Registration for the camps is first come, first serve. To register for either session, call 912-652-6780 or register in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chatham County Parks and Recreation located at 101 John J. Scott Drive in Savannah.

For more information on the kids summer camps, call 912-898-3320.