Red Hot Chili Pepper 5k kicks off its 7th year in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV)- Dozens of families got their sweat on for a good cause in Richmond Hill this morning.



The Red Hot Chili Pepper 5k helps provide life-changing support to homeless families.

You can see runners racing toward the finish line. The Georgia Game Changers hosted the event for the seventh consecutive year to benefit Family Promise of Bryan County.



The organization helps struggling families with food and shelter. Participants were also treated to raffles, food, and drinks after their workout.

“Probably seven to eight thousand dollars at least is going back into Family Promise,” said Ron Elliot with Georgia Game Changers. “We don’t make a dime off it, it all goes back into the charity and they help single mothers and families that need assistance.”

Awards were given out at the end to overall winners.