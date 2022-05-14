SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Red Cross of Georgia is hosting an event on Saturday, May 21 which will offer educational resources and free smoke alarm installations. The event will be held at 415 Goebel Road at the Eastside Regional Center.

The Savannah Fire Department will be partnering with the Red Cross for this event which will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

Volunteers, board members and partners of the American Red Cross have helped through the “Sound The Alarm” events to install 50,000 free smoke alarms nationwide.

According to a press release by the American Red Cross of Georgia, since the beginning of the campaign 1,243 people have been saved as a result of their participation in the program. Of those saved, 31 percent were children. The same press release said that more than 200 people in Georgia have been saved as a result of this program so far in this year alone.

