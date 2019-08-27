Red Cross helping families displaced by Savannah apartment complex fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- We have a follow up on a huge blaze at a Savannah Apartment Complex Saturday. Officials say three firefighters were injured and 11 families were displaced.



Chatham Emergency Service officials said flames erupted Saturday afternoon after lightning struck the roof of the Liberty Oaks Apartment building.

Chatham EMS said the three firefighters were badly hurt trying to put out the fire. As of now, all of them were treated in hospitals and sent home.

Only one underwent surgery, we are told he has a long recovery road ahead. Officials confirm all residents made it out safe, 11 families lost their homes.

“Volunteers have been supporting the clients through ensuring that the clients are beginning a road to recovery, which, just simply means, number one they have a place to stay,” said Esther Sheppard, Executive Director of Red Cross of Southeast Georgia. “Number two, that if they have any type of emotional support that they need we can support them with that as well.”

Sheppard said the ultimate goal is to find displaced families permanent homes.

“Our function as an organization is we help them through connecting them to resources, we have provided some financial support,” said Sheppard. “What we do on the next steps is again, guiding them through what their additional resources are and what their additional needs are going to be.”

While no one who lives here was hurt, Sheppard is reminding everyone to always have an escape plan in place in the case there is a fire.

“Make sure you have working smoke alarms and that they function properly,” said Sheppard. “If there is an emergency in your home, that you have a meeting place so that everyone is out of the home and everyone is safe and everyone is accounted for.”

Red Cross volunteers tell me families have been returning to the leasing office at the apartment complex trying to workout new accommodations, but the complex is near capacity.



Stay with News 3 as we are work on to speaking with some of those families.

